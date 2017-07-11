Cops take drugs on a light note

UK police showed they have a sense of humour when they discovered dagga plants growing in the woods.

They dug up the plants and left a note for whoever was cultivating them: "Ooops! Sorry we missed each other but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal. Lots of love, TVP xx."

Thames Valley Police, London, had received a tip-off about what was described as "a cannabis plantation" in woods near Oxford. Officers found multiple dagga plants growing in a secluded area at the weekend and seized the evidence.

But they also left behind the hand-written note on a form usually used by officers to put through letterboxes when people are not at home during a routine inquiry.

The note was then secured to the ground with a spike and left for the cannabis owner to discover - not however, before taking a cellphone photo of the message.

Police said the drugs were "seized and destroyed".