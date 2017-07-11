A fashion boss was gunned down in front of his family in a botched home invasion at his Sherwood home in Durban.

Mohammed Hassim Randeree‚ whose family own Fashion World‚ which has several outlets in South Africa‚ was wounded by a group of gunmen who stormed in Cullingworth Road home on Sunday. Randeree‚ bloodied and wounded‚ was rushed to hospital‚ where he later died from his wounds.

As his family mourns his loss‚ police have thrown out a wide net for the robbers.

The fashion mogul’s family had gathered at his home on Monday and declined to speak to the press‚ citing the sensitivity of the time.

A well-placed police source‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity‚ said that detectives had been trying to establish whether Randaree’s attackers had been in a car or on foot.

“They appear to have fled on foot but this becomes important because a silver BMW was seen in the area and this vehicle could be linked to several house robberies.

“They didn’t take anything in the robbery. There was a scuffle that broke out and in the process the victim was shot. We think that this caused a panic among the robbers and they fled. It did look like they had come there to steal‚” the source added.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a shot rang out after the gunmen forced their way into the house.

“Two suspects entered the house and at gunpoint threatened to shoot the victims. The son-in-law came from outside and he was shot and wounded.

“He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The matter is still under investigation and suspects are still at large‚” said Zwane.

The eThekwini Cluster community policing forum condemned Randeree’s slaying.

“This act of crime by wanton criminals must be condemned with the contempt that it deserves‚" the forum said.

"These acts of violence can no longer be deemed sporadic or isolated‚ these are well planned and executed. We encourage everyone in the community to be part of a collective in the fight against crime. Such atrocities can no longer be accepted."

- TimesLIVE