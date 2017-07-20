Airliners nearly collide in mid-air

A pilot has been praised for helping avert a mid-air collision between two passenger jets that could have led to hundreds of deaths.

An Emirates Airbus A380, flying from Dubai to Mauritius last Friday, had been cleared to descend to 38000 feet by Air Traffic Control on its approach to Mauritius, with an Air Seychelles Airbus A330, Flight HM54, having taken off, travelling in the opposite direction.

However, the crew of the Emirates plane, Flight EK703, incorrectly stated its altitude was 36000 feet, according to the Aviation Herald.

When it was realised the Emirates plane was higher than thought and, with the Air Seychelles A330 flying towards it, a Traffic Collision Avoidance System alert was initiated.

The pilot of Flight HM54 turned a sharp right to avoid a collision. The two passed each other at the same altitude but 14km apart.

A spokesman for Air Seychelles said: "We commend our Captain Roberto Vallicelli and Seychellois First Officer Ronny Morel."