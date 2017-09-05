‘Welcome to Germany’ – SA tourist’s friends says as WW2 bomb defused

“Welcome to Germany‚” South African tourist Andre Neveling’s friend said to him after he was forced to evacuate his Frankfurt hotel room on Sunday morning after a late night.

Neveling was among thousands of people ordered to evacuate the area as experts defused a massive bomb from World War Two which had been discovered last week on a building site in Westend.

More than a 1‚000 emergency service personnel helped clear the area around the bomb.

About 60‚000 people were instructed to leave their homes by 8am. The police cordoned off a 1.5 km radius around the bomb.

More than 2‚000 tonnes of live bombs are annually discovered in Germany. British and American warplanes dropped 1.5 million tonnes of bombs over the country that killed 600‚000 people. Officials estimate 15% of the bombs failed to explode.

Neveling said the evacuation alarm at the Hilton Hotel they were staying in went off 30 minutes earlier than expected.