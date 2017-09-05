Yet another raucous debate is expected in the National Assembly on Tuesday when the house meets to debate a Democratic Alliance-sponsored motion calling for early elections.

Following last month’s vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, the DA believes that South Africans are ready for early elections.

DA national spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said that an early election‚ in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution‚ would provide South Africans with a new opportunity to rid the country of the “toxic leadership of the Zuma-led ANC government”.