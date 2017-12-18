Gunmen seize building in Afghan capital, firing on security forces

A group of armed men seized a building under construction in the Afghan capital on Monday and were exchanging fire with security forces in a heavily populated area, an official said.

"The number of attackers, possible casualties and their target is not yet clear," said Najib Danish, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

The Afshar area of Kabul where the attack was under way is close to a facility of the National Directorate of Security, the main Afghan intelligence agency, as well as a private university.