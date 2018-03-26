World

Trump orders 60 Russians expelled after UK nerve agent attack

26 March 2018 - 16:09 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
Image: Olivier Douliery / AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to a nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain, senior U.S. officials said.

It was the toughest action that Trump has taken against Russia, and followed what one of the official called a “reckless attempt” by the Russian government on March 4 to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent.

The pair were found slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury and remain critically ill in hospital.

“To the Russian government we say: when you attack our friends, you will face serious consequences,” a senior U.S. administration official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Porn star claims she was threatened to keep silent on Trump

A porn star who claims to have had sex with Donald Trump before he became US president has broken her silence, detailing how she allegedly spanked ...
News
10 hours ago


Moscow has denied responsibility for the attack and has retaliated against Britain’s expulsion of 23 Russians by ordering out the same number of Britons.

The Kremlin said ahead of the U.S. announcement that it would respond in kind.

The attack was the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two, and European Union member states agreed on Friday to take additional measures against Russia. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia announced expulsions of Russians on Monday.

The Seattle consulate in the West Coast state of Washington was selected for closure due to its proximity to a U.S. submarine base and to planemaker Boeing Co, the U.S. officials said.

Trump’s order also included 12 Russians described by the U.S. officials as Russian intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York and reflects U.S. concerns that Russian intelligence activities have been increasingly aggressive.

This great big world is not best served by these little men

I am fearful of politicians who don't display an interest in the outside world. I want them to be wanderers by heart, if not by action.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The U.S. officials said Russian diplomats have been abusing their diplomatic privileges in the United States and around the world.


“They hide behind the veneer of diplomatic immunity while actively engaging in intelligence operations that undermine the country in which they are hosted in a democracy they seek to minimize,” an official said.

“With today’s action, we are removing a large number of the unacceptably numerous Russian intelligence officers who abide in the United States,” the official said.

Most read

  1. Prophet Bushiri a 'guest speaker', not responsible for hefty fee to attend ... South Africa
  2. CPF claims sex workers are urinating on their streets South Africa
  3. Hapless hostel ‘hitman’ outs himself South Africa
  4. Americans less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data World
  5. Trump orders 60 Russians expelled after UK nerve agent attack World

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X