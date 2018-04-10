Ex-Japan PM aide denies favour for Abe's friend as scandal clouds gather

A former aide to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday denied a media report that he had intervened to help win approval for a friend of the premier to set up a new veterinary school, the latest twist in suspected cronyism scandal.

Abe's support has been undermined by several scandals over suspected cronyism and cover-ups, raising doubts about how long he can remain in power and whether he can achieve his cherished goal of revising Japan's pacifist, post-war constitution.

His domestic troubles are mounting ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump next week and an expected onslaught from Trump over Japan's trade policies.

In the latest bad news for Abe, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday that a former Abe aide, Tadao Yanase, had told local authorities in 2015 that a plan by Abe's friend for a veterinary school in a government-designated deregulation zone was a "prime ministerial matter" and they should work hard to realise it.

Abe has repeatedly denied that he ever instructed officials to give preferential treatment to his friend, Kotaro Kake, the director of school operator Kake Gakuen, who wanted to open the school - Japan's first new veterinary school in more than 50 years.

Yanase, now a senior official at the Ministry of Economic, Trade and Industry, said he had not met authorities in Ehime prefecture or the city of Imabari, in the special economic zone, to discuss the project.