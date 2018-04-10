WATCH | Car window shatters as hungry giraffe leans in for food

A couple visiting the West Midlands Safari Park in Worcestershire, England have found themselves starring in a viral video after their car window shattered as a giraffe leaned in for some food.

The video shows the giraffe hunching down to grab a bite when the woman realises what is going on and tries to close the window.

The result is shattered glass everywhere and the giraffe immediately withdrawing.

The park apparently allows guests to feed some of the animals by hand.

The Daily Mail reported that while the park did not want to comment on the incident, saying it was under investigation, it did say the giraffe was not hurt.