WATCH | Car window shatters as hungry giraffe leans in for food
A couple visiting the West Midlands Safari Park in Worcestershire, England have found themselves starring in a viral video after their car window shattered as a giraffe leaned in for some food.
The video shows the giraffe hunching down to grab a bite when the woman realises what is going on and tries to close the window.
The result is shattered glass everywhere and the giraffe immediately withdrawing.
The park apparently allows guests to feed some of the animals by hand.
The Daily Mail reported that while the park did not want to comment on the incident, saying it was under investigation, it did say the giraffe was not hurt.
This happened today at a West Midland Safari Park, here in Britain. This part of the safari allows visitors to feed various animals from the comfort of their own cars. As you can see, the people in the other car were feeding this Giraffe, then all of a sudden, this happened. I would like to point out that the couple did not intentionally do this, the young chap went into panic mode and didn't think straight about what he was doing. He was just trying to help his girlfriend. I would also like to point out that the zoo keeper drove over and used food as bait to check on the giraffe. The lady was happy that the giraffe did not sustain injury and subsequently let it go. I'm the sole owner of this video. For licensing, contact me directly on officialmomedia@gmail.com.