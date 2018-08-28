North Korea says denuclearisation talks with US may fall apart

"The US is still not ready to meet (North Korean) expectations in terms of taking a step forward to sign a peace treaty," CNN reported.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving US-led UN forces technically still at war with North Korea.

The North has long made clear that it sees an official end to the state of war as crucial to lowering tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The United States have been reluctant to declare an end to the Korean War until after North Korea abandons its nuclear weapons programme.