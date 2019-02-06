Shutdown a Trump 'stunt,' says Democrat Abrams in reply to annual speech

Abrams sought to balance policy prescriptions with measured attacks against the president, something Democratic strategists say presidential hopefuls should emulate.

"So even as I am very disappointed by the president's approach to our problems, I still don't want him to fail. But we need him to tell the truth, and to respect his duties and the extraordinary diversity that defines America," she said, speaking in Atlanta in front of a group of mostly women.

The 45-year-old lost her gubernatorial bid, in a Southern state that Trump won in 2016, by less than 60,000 votes in November. Since then, she has emerged as a "bona fide leader" among Democrats, said Jaime Harrison, a senior counselor and co-chair of the Democratic National Committee.

"The 2020 folks will be listening to her and looking to what they can adopt to their message from her own."

Trump offered few policy details in his address, but mentioned an initiative on late-term abortion and reiterated his pledge to build a US-Mexico border wall, while touting the strength of the US economy on his watch.