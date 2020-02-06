Italian president visits Chinese schoolchildren to allay coronavirus fears

President Sergio Mattarella paid a surprise visit on Thursday to a Rome school with a large number of Chinese students, looking to dispel fears in Italy over the coronavirus, which has triggered anti-China sentiment.

Chinese businesses operating in Italy have reported a sharp drop in trade after news of the infectious virus, that originated in China, hit the headlines. Asians have reported discrimination and hostility in the streets.

"This is a wonderful surprise. Thank you," said Manuela Manferlotti, the headmistress of the Daniele Manin Elementary School in the Esquilino neighbourhood as the president entered a classroom.

"We were just talking about this very topical issue of friendship, peace and inclusion."

While Mattarella made no direct reference to the virus, a source in his office said he wanted to send a very clear message by visiting a school with a large migrant intake.

"This was an effort to sooth anxiety and show friendship towards China," the source said.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also denounced on Thursday any prejudice and hostility arising from the coronavirus.

"Discriminating against the Chinese, against Chinese children, as is happening in some classrooms, is absolutely stupid," he said on the sidelines of a conference on bullying.