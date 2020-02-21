World

Donald Trump incites crowd to boo Greta Thunberg at campaign rally

21 February 2020 - 11:45 By Busang Senne
US President Donald Trump goaded a crowd during his campaign rally to boo teenager Greta Thunberg.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump incited a crowd during his election rally at Colorado Springs to boo teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg on February 21  2020.

The Independent reported that the negative reaction was a response to the 17 year-old change-maker winning 2019 Time Person of the Year, a cultural accolade the scorned politician and climate change denialist won in 2016.

Trump has previously criticised Time magazine’s decision to name Thunberg person of the year, most recently at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This is despite Thunberg’s activism pushing the climate change movement into the mainstream.

