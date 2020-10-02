ANALYSTS' VIEW: Trump goes into quarantine, awaits coronavirus test results

“Generally speaking, the market prefers the incumbent to win and the general preference has been for Trump to win because he will mean lower taxes and less regulation than a Biden presidency.

"But the whole issue around fiscal stimulus is complicated because, if Trump loses and the Democrats win and they get control of the Senate and the House, it makes fiscal stimulus assured, which will offset the impact of the tax hikes. The market would probably be happy to see a Biden presidency with a clean sweep."

SEAN CALLOW, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SYDNEY:

"It has the potential to reduce Trump's campaigning ability. He's got a lot on and it's an interruption. It also hurts him as far as the whole narrative that it's really not much to worry about - it puts the COVID crisis itself back front and centre.

"But does it shift polls? I just don't know. We don't have precedents for this...to us it looks like a setback for the Trump campaign. They're a long way behind and they want Trump out there (campaigning)."