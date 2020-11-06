World

Three more people brought before judge over murder of French teacher

06 November 2020 - 11:40 By Reuters
Schoolchildren wearing protective face masks, arrive to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who has beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, at the Anne Franck college in Plescop, France, November 2, 2020.
Schoolchildren wearing protective face masks, arrive to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who has beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, at the Anne Franck college in Plescop, France, November 2, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Three more people were brought before a judge as part of an ongoing investigation into last month's murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, BFM TV reported on Friday, quoting judicial sources.

The three had been arrested on Tuesday.

Paty was beheaded on Oct. 16 in broad daylight outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. The attacker, shot dead by the police, had wanted to avenge the teacher's use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds. 

READ MORE:

Seven people handed over to judge in probe on French teacher's murder

Seven people, including two minors, were handed over to a judge overnight as part of an ongoing investigation into last week's murder of French ...
News
2 weeks ago

More police operations under way over killing of French teacher

More police operations were under way on Monday in connection with the killing of a French teacher by a suspected Islamist, French Interior Minister ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  5. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X