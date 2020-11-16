World

UK PM Johnson 'confident we will prosper' without EU trade deal

16 November 2020 - 14:30 By Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident Britain will prosper even if his negotiating team are unable to strike a trade deal with the European Union, a statement from his office said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that we will not accept any proposals in the negotiations that undermine our status as a sovereign, independent country and if the EU don’t respect the sovereignty of the UK we will leave on Australian terms and the Prime Minister is confident that we will prosper," the statement said. 

