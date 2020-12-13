US says no banks linked to people sanctioned over Hong Kong crackdown
13 December 2020 - 07:30
The US Treasury said on Friday it has not identified any foreign financial institution “that has knowingly conducted a significant transaction” since October 14 with individuals deemed responsible for China's crackdown in Hong Kong.
The Treasury assessment was required under a State Department report in October that put international banks on notice that they would face sanctions if they were found to be doing business with US-blacklisted officials in Hong Kong.