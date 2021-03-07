World

Pope Francis lands in northern Iraq's Mosul

07 March 2021 - 10:12 By Reuters
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021.
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis arrived in Mosul on Sunday to pray in the decimated northern Iraqi city that was once a stronghold for Islamic State and where Christians now number little more than a few dozen families.

The 84-year-old pontiff flew by helicopter from nearby Erbil on the third day of his historic tour of Iraq.

Francis's trip is the first papal visit to Iraq, where he has preached coexistence and urged an end to violence in the name of religion.

He will pray at a church square decimated in 2017 during the fight to drive Islamic State out of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Iraqi priests and clergy prepared to welcome the pope and Iraqi and Vatican flags fluttered in the centre of Mosul, Reuters reporters said.

READ MORE:

Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis left Rome on Friday to start a four-day trip to Iraq, his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012 and the first visit by a ...
News
1 day ago

Pope Francis holds historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric

Pope Francis began a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday, in a powerful appeal for coexistence ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Two men drown at Port Elizabeth beach South Africa
  2. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Licence not renewed: that's why HP Sauce is off South African shelves Consumer Live
  5. Chief justice Mogoeng told to retract and apologise for pro-Israel comments South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X