Protesters in force on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces

Tens of thousands of people came out in Myanmar on Sunday in one of the biggest days of protest against last month's coup despite overnight raids by security forces in the main city Yangon on campaign leaders and opposition activists.

Police fired teargas and stun grenades in Lashio town in the country's northern Shan region, according to live video posted on Facebook. A witness said police opened fire to break up a protest in the historic temple town of Bagan but it was not clear if they were using rubber bullets or live ammunition.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Protests in half a dozen other cities were peaceful.

The biggest turnout was in Myanmar's second city, Mandalay, where activists staged a sit-in protest after two minutes of silence in honour of people killed by police and the army, video showed.

The United Nations says security forces have killed more than 50 people to stamp out the daily demonstrations and strikes in the Southeast Asian nation since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

“They are killing people just like killing birds and chickens,” one protest leader said to the crowd in Dawei, in the country's south. “What will we do if we don't revolt against them? We must revolt.”