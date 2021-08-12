World

Tunis hit record 49°C in heatwave

12 August 2021 - 08:45 By Reuters

A heat spike across northern Tunisia caused record temperatures on Tuesday including a sweltering 49 °C (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital Tunis, the Meteorological Institute said.

In some parts of the country the high temperatures led to power outages as people stayed at home running air conditioning, putting extra pressure on the electricity system.

Tunisia's Meteorological Institute said the previous highest recorded temperature in Tunis was 46.8C in 1982. The northern cities of Bizerte and Beja also endured their highest recorded temperatures on Tuesday.

A UN climate panel warned on Monday that climate change was close to spiralling out of control and that the world was already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.

In the Mediterranean region, high temperatures over the past week have contributed to wildfires that have swept through forested parts of Greece, Turkey and Tunisia's neighbour Algeria.

Fires also blazed in some mountainous parts of western Tunisia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Slightly lower temperatures in the low 40s Celsius were forecast across northern Tunisia on Wednesday. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed ... South Africa
  4. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  5. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health