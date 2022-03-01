COVID-19 SCIENCE | Modified T cells may help those on immunosuppressants; ECMO machines improve survival

A summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and which are yet to be certified by peer review.

Modified T cells not curbed by immunosuppressants

A technique for modifying virus-attacking T cells might help defend against Covid-19 in patients who must take drugs that suppress the immune system, preliminary findings suggest.

Transplant patients, for example, are particularly vulnerable because of the medicines they take to prevent rejection of the new organ. German researchers have found that Covid-19 survivors' T cells, which have learnt to recognise and attack the virus, can be genetically modified to make them resistant to tacrolimus, a immunosuppressive drug that is widely used to prevent rejection after transplant.

In test-tube experiments, treatment with tacrolimus did not inhibit the ability of the modified T cells to recognise and attack the coronavirus, according to a report published on Saturday in Molecular Therapy: Methods and Clinical Development.