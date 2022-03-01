World

COVID-19 SCIENCE | Modified T cells may help those on immunosuppressants; ECMO machines improve survival

01 March 2022 - 11:23 By Nancy Lapid
Modified T cells may help those on immunosuppressants and ECMO machines improve Covid-19 survival, research has found.
Modified T cells may help those on immunosuppressants and ECMO machines improve Covid-19 survival, research has found.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

A summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and which are yet to be certified by peer review.

Modified T cells not curbed by immunosuppressants

A technique for modifying virus-attacking T cells might help defend against Covid-19 in patients who must take drugs that suppress the immune system, preliminary findings suggest.

Transplant patients, for example, are particularly vulnerable because of the medicines they take to prevent rejection of the new organ. German researchers have found that Covid-19 survivors' T cells, which have learnt to recognise and attack the virus, can be genetically modified to make them resistant to tacrolimus, a immunosuppressive drug that is widely used to prevent rejection after transplant.

In test-tube experiments, treatment with tacrolimus did not inhibit the ability of the modified T cells to recognise and attack the coronavirus, according to a report published on Saturday in Molecular Therapy: Methods and Clinical Development.

The researchers are planning a trial in which the tacrolimus-resistant T cells will be infused into human volunteers. “With this strategy, virus-specific T cells can fight against SARS-CoV-2 despite ongoing immunosuppression in the patient,” said Michael Schmuck-Henneresse of Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin and the Berlin Institute of Health.

“Our approach to make T cells resistant to tacrolimus can theoretically be transferred to different immunosuppressants and (viruses) by adapting the manufacturing protocol and thus has great potential for a wide range of applications,” he said.

Covid-19 survival better with ECMO than without

Lack of access to machines that add oxygen to blood while letting the heart and lungs rest — a treatment known as ECMO — has contributed to US deaths during the pandemic, according to new data.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, researchers tracked 90 critically ill Covid-19 patients who were medically eligible for extra corporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, from January to August 2021. Half were under the age of 40 and most were otherwise healthy. Overall, 39% received ECMO, including some who had to be transferred to another hospital to get access to the treatment. For those for whom ECMO could not be arranged — for lack of equipment, intensive care beds, or nurses — 89% died, roughly twice the 43% mortality rate in the ECMO-treated group, the researchers reported on Thursday in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

With ECMO, “every patient needs their own nurse, which is very difficult ... when you are already managing shortages of nursing staff,” said Dr Jonathan Dale Casey. Providing ECMO may mean not having room for other Covid-19 patients or cancelling urgent procedures for non-Covid-19 patients, he added.

Hong Kong to lock down city for testing

Hong Kong is planning to enforce a lockdown to ensure a mandatory Covid-19 testing drive planned for this month is effective, Sing Tao Daily and ...
News
5 hours ago

Because many ECMO-treated patients die given the severity of their condition, “I think many doctors and hospitals wondered during the pandemic whether ECMO was worth the intensive resource investment,” Casey said. “I hope our article answers that question. Our goal with writing it was to make the public aware that people were not getting this life-saving resource because of resource limitations, and to encourage investment in ECMO infrastructure.”

Pandemic-linked caregiver deaths nearly double since April

More than 5.2-million children worldwide have lost a parent or caregiver to Covid-19, researchers say.

They estimate based on mathematical models that from March 1, 2020 through to October 31, 2021, at least 3,367,000 children suffered the loss of a parent as a result of the pandemic. An additional 1,833,300 children lost a grandparent or other adult caregiver, they reported on Thursday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Those numbers are nearly twice as high as the estimates they reported after the first 14 months of the pandemic up to April 2021, they noted.

The number of children in the 20 countries studied who lost a parent ranged from 2,400 in Germany to more than 1.9-million in India. In the US, 149,300 children lost a mother or father, the authors estimate. In Peru and SA, 8 and 7 children, respectively, out of every 1,000 lost a parent. In all countries, children were more likely to have lost a father than a mother.

“Real-time updated data suggests the true totals reached 6.7-million children as of January 2022,” study leader Dr Juliette Unwin of Imperial College London said in a statement. “The pandemic is still raging worldwide, which means Covid-19 related orphanhood will also continue to surge.”

Reuters

MORE

WHO’s 70% vaccination target now merely ‘symbolic’

Experts say a one-size-fits-all approach is not feasible and countries should rather focus on their targets
World
17 hours ago

SA has spent R6bn so far on Covid-19 vaccines, health minister reveals

SA has spent R6bn on Covid-19 vaccines, health minister Joe Phaahla has revealed.
News
3 days ago

Covid-19 pandemic at a ‘turning point’: groundbreaking study

Wits University publishes world’s first study on decoupling Omicron from death
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA