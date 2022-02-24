Covid-19 pandemic at a ‘turning point’: groundbreaking study

More than half of children in SA have had Covid-19, as have about 80% of adults older than 50.

These data are according to a study by the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit led by Prof Shabir Madhi, published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine.

It indicates that the pandemic has reached a definite “turning point”, said Madhi.

It is the first peer-reviewed and published study of data to demonstrate decoupling between infections and severe Covid-19 disease and death.

The study, based on seroprevalence data in Gauteng, also found that at a subdistrict level, seropositivity was as high as 85% in the inner city, while seropositivity was 68% in unvaccinated individuals and 93% in vaccinated individuals.

By the time the Omicron variant reared its head, according to Madhi and the team, “South Africans had extensive community immunity because of high infection rates in the first three waves, as well as vaccinations”.

Despite many breakthrough infections and reinfections in the fourth wave, most were protected against severe disease and death.

The data also indicate that only 10% of those infected were confirmed as such, and the analyses of cases and death rates since the pandemic began indicate a clear and major “decoupling of incidence of infections relative to Covid-19 hospitalisation and death during the Omicron dominant wave in SA, compared with earlier waves”.

Notably, compared with the Delta variant-dominant third wave in SA — which contributed to 44% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and 50% of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Gauteng — the Omicron wave only contributed to 10% of hospitalisations and 3% of deaths.