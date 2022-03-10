World

Russia says claim that it bombed a children's hospital is 'fake news'

10 March 2022 - 08:10 By Guy Faulconbridge
A car burns after the destruction of Mariupol children's hospital as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022 in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters.
A car burns after the destruction of Mariupol children's hospital as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022 in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters.
Image: Ukraine Military/Handout via REUTERS

Russia said on Thursday a Ukrainian claim that it bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was “fake news” because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops.

“That’s how fake news is born,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Twitter.

Polyanskiy said Russia had warned on March 7 that the hospital had been turned into a military object from which Ukrainians were firing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  2. What makes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows so expensive? Here’s why South Africa
  3. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  4. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...