Russian gas flows via Nord Stream 1 dip in line with requests

Russian gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline declined from normal levels on Thursday but were in line with requests for gas, while the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained in reverse mode for a third consecutive day.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were 62,421,782 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), down from about 73,292,223 kWh/h between 1600-1700 CET yesterday, data from the pipeline operator company showed.

However, the physical flows were in line with nominations, or requests for gas.

Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline stood at 4,114,625 kWh/h at the Mallnow border point, data from operator Gascade showed.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on Tuesday morning as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero while Polish customers bought gas from Germany.

Russia's Gazprom on Thursday said it has continued gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

It said the requests stood at 94.6 million cubic metres for March 17, broadly in line with the previous day.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 723,477 megawatt hours (MWh) per day from 728,893 MWh/day on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

