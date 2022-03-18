UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the truth
March 18 2022 - 07:00
South Africa's Ramaphosa blames NATO for Ukraine war
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed NATO for the war in Ukraine and said he would resist calls to condemn Russia, in comments that cast doubt over whether he would be accepted by Ukraine or the West as a mediator.
March 18 2022 - 06:45
Ukraine's cities blasted as Russian forces stall
Russian forces in Ukraine are blasting cities and killing civilians but no longer making progress on the ground, Western countries said, as a war Moscow was thought to have hoped to win within days entered its fourth week.
March 18 2022 - 06:30
Volunteer taxis drive Ukrainian refugees to Spain
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion arrived in Madrid with the help of a group of Spanish taxi drivers who volunteered for a 40-hour trip to Poland and back to support the mass evacuation.
March 18 2022 - 06:15
PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the truth
Who said: “There is no truth, only approximations of the truth by as many different voices as possible”? If you answered 1984’s Big Brother, Friedrich Nietzsche or the ANC, you’d be wrong, but only in the detail, not the spirit. The purveyor of this declaration of ideological convenience is none other than the editor of the Russian propaganda TV channel RT, Margarita Simonyan, elevated to head President Vladimir Putin’s very own Truman Show at the age of 25, in 2005.
When Simonyan says “as many different voices as possible’’, the emphasis is on the number and not what they actually say. In the shadowy make-you-believe world of propaganda and hollow political forms, quantity obscures quality. To give a local perspective, this numbers approach is to freedom of speech what the ANC government’s “public consultations’’ are to participatory democracy – a sham, allowing for the conspicuous ignoring not of a single informed voice, but of a choir of intelligent dissent.
March 18 2022 - 06:10
US citizen among several killed in Russian attack in Chernihiv
Jimmy Hill was among dozens of civilians killed by the Russian onslaught in Chernihiv. Ukrainian police said he died during artillery fire.
March 18 2022 - 06:00
The SpaceX factor: How Musk’s Starlink brings internet to Ukraine
As the US and its allies provide Ukraine with aid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government is also getting assistance from a less likely source: Elon Musk. Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war and Ukraine publicly pleaded for help, Musk’s SpaceX enabled its Starlink satellite broadband service in Ukraine and began shipping additional dishes. Those dishes are especially valuable now that Russia’s military is targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. “Received the second shipment of Starlink stations!” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, tweeted on March 9. “@elonmusk keeps his word!”
