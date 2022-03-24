Biden says he would be ‘fortunate’ with Trump rematch in 2024

US president Joe Biden said he would be “fortunate” to face his predecessor Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a rematch of the bitterly fought 2020 presidential race that’s still reverberating nearly two years later.

After an emergency Nato meeting in Brussels to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden was asked whether he was concerned that his foreign policy could potentially be undone should Trump, or a similarly minded candidate, make another White House bid in 2024 and win. Trump has teased a potential 2024 campaign run.

“I don’t criticise anybody for asking that question, but the next election, I’d be fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden said.

His immediate electoral focus is on the upcoming 2022 congressional midterms, where Democrats face steep odds in retaining their razor thin majority.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com