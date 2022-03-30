UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian hotel owner welcomes Ukrainian refugees
March 30 2022 - 07:00
Residential areas of Ukraine's Lysychansk shelled - governor
Residential areas of Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery on Wednesday morning, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.
"A number of high-rise buildings have been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed," he said. "Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those still alive."
Reuters
March 30 2022 - 06:10
Russian hotel owner welcomes Ukrainian refugees
Russian hotel owner Mikhail Golubtsov, who owns a cozy inn in central Serbia, says it was partly the shame he feels over Russia's invasion of Ukraine that persuaded him and his family to take in Ukrainians fleeing the war.
March 30 2022 - 06:00
Stocks rally on Russia-Ukraine resolution hopes
US stocks rose with the Dow and S&P notching their fourth straight session of gains, on optimism some progress was being made toward a deal to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
