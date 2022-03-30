×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian hotel owner welcomes Ukrainian refugees

30 March 2022 - 06:12 By TimesLIVE
A satellite image shows tanks and armored vehicles hiding by homes, in Kalynivka, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
A satellite image shows tanks and armored vehicles hiding by homes, in Kalynivka, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
Image: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

March 30 2022 - 07:00

Residential areas of Ukraine's Lysychansk shelled - governor

Residential areas of Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery on Wednesday morning, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

"A number of high-rise buildings have been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed," he said. "Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those still alive." 

Reuters

March 30 2022 - 06:10

Russian hotel owner welcomes Ukrainian refugees

Russian hotel owner Mikhail Golubtsov, who owns a cozy inn in central Serbia, says it was partly the shame he feels over Russia's invasion of Ukraine that persuaded him and his family to take in Ukrainians fleeing the war.

March 30 2022 - 06:00

Stocks rally on Russia-Ukraine resolution hopes

US stocks rose with the Dow and S&P notching their fourth straight session of gains, on optimism some progress was being made toward a deal to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa
  4. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  5. Death of SA crew member aboard cruise ship ‘accidental’, says MSC South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...