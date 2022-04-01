UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis
April 01 2022 - 12:00
Ukraine says some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone
Some Russian troops were still in the "exclusion zone" around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station on Friday morning, the head of the Ukrainian agency in charge of the zone said.
Yevhen Kramarenko confirmed on national television that the Russian forces that occupied the power station after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 had left the plant itself but said some troops had been seen in the exclusion zone outside the territory of the decommissioned power station.
The exclusion zone was established around the plant soon after a reactor there exploded in the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.
-Reuters
April 01 2022 - 11:00
Russian foreign minister appreciates India's response to Ukraine crisis
Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia appreciated India's response to the Ukraine crisis.
"We appreciate that India taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one sided way," Lavrov said in a statement before talks with his Indian counterpart.
-Reuters
April 01 2022 - 10:00
Spain govt may extend measures to curb energy prices beyond June
The Spanish government may extend measures recently approved to curb energy prices beyond June, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday.
She said the uncertainty on energy markets following the Russian invasion of Ukraine may last for a period lasting after June and the Spanish government may have to extend and adapt the measures.
The government this week announced a 16 billion euro ($17.70 billion) plan, which includes direct aid and soft loans, to help companies and households cope with higher electricity and fuel prices.
-Reuters
April 01 2022 - 09:00
French actor Depardieu blasts Putin's 'crazy excesses' in Ukraine
French actor Gerard Depardieu, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, has criticised his "crazy, unacceptable excesses" in Ukraine.
Depardieu, who took up Russian nationality in 2013, told Agence France Presse on Thursday: "the Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin.
"Depardieu also said he would give all the proceeds from three nights of concerts in Paris from April 1 to "Ukrainian victims of this tragic fratricidal war.
"In 2013, Putin granted Depardieu Russian citizenship, sparking an outcry in France where the actor was accused of abandoning his homeland to avoid a new tax rate for millionaires.
Depardieu, star of films such as "The Last Metro" and "Cyrano de Bergerac," received his new passport in person from Putin at the Russian leader's residence on the Black Sea coast.
-Reuters
April 01 2022 - 08:00
Ukraine unable to get supplies to Mariupol, civilians unable to leave - mayor's aide
An aide to the mayor of Mariupol said on Friday the besieged southern Ukrainian city remained closed for anyone trying to enter and was "very dangerous" for anyone trying to leave.
Petro Andryushchenko said Russian forces had since Thursday been preventing even the smallest amount of humanitarian supplies reaching trapped residents, making clear a planned "humanitarian corridor" had not been opened.
-Reuters
April 01 2022 - 06:32
Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis
Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe (WHH) told Reuters.
Mathias Mogge, chief executive of the group, which serves 14.3 million people with projects in 35 countries, said it was critical to maintain communication with Russia, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, in tackling the crisis.
"Of course, Russia is the aggressor here, and there needs to be sanctions and everything. But in a humanitarian situation as we have it today, there must be open lines of communication." Mogge said in an interview this week.
Mogge's comments come days after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the G20, although experts say that is unlikely to happen given lack of support from India, China and several other G20 members.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February is driving food prices sharply higher across the world and triggering shortages of staple crops in parts of central Asia, the Middle East and north Africa, according to United Nations officials.
The war, which Russia calls a "special military operation," has slashed shipments from the two countries, which together account for 25% of world wheat exports and 16% of corn exports, driving prices sharply higher on international markets.
Mogge said he expected Group of Seven leaders to address the issue during their upcoming meetings.
Russia was still part of what was then the Group of Eight during the last food crisis of 2007 and 2008, and played a constructive role in reducing hunger worldwide, Mogge said.
-Reuters
