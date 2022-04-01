UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis

April 01 2022 - 12:00

Ukraine says some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone

Some Russian troops were still in the "exclusion zone" around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station on Friday morning, the head of the Ukrainian agency in charge of the zone said.

Yevhen Kramarenko confirmed on national television that the Russian forces that occupied the power station after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 had left the plant itself but said some troops had been seen in the exclusion zone outside the territory of the decommissioned power station.

The exclusion zone was established around the plant soon after a reactor there exploded in the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

-Reuters