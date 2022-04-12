Biden cracks down on 'ghost guns' with new rule to tackle gun violence

President Joe Biden unveiled a new rule to rein in so-called ghost guns and ban the manufacturing of the untraceable firearms on Monday as the administration faces growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the US.

Ghost guns are privately made firearms that are not marked with a serial number and are difficult for law enforcement to trace when used to commit a crime.

The Department of Justice's final rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process for nearly a year and is likely to draw opposition and litigation from gun advocates in the coming weeks.

“These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals,” Biden said during an event in the White House Rose Garden. “We're going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice.”