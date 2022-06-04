UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia reinforces troops and used artillery for 'assault operations'
June 4 2022 - 10:00
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS
A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month.
"The ship has arrived and is in the port," TASS cited a port authority representative as saying, adding that it was to be loaded with metal.
Earlier this week, a ship left Mariupol for Russia with a cargo of metal. Ukraine said the shipment from the port, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed Crimea, amounted to looting.
Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks.
Russia said in late May that the port had been de-mined and was open again to commercial vessels.
-Reuters
June 4 2022 - 09:20
Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern city
Ukraine said it had recaptured a chunk of the factory city of Sievierodonetsk, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region, and could hold it for up to two weeks as fighting raged on Saturday.
Sergiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, told national television on Friday that Ukrainian troops had retaken 20% of the territory they had lost in Sievierodonetsk.
It was “not realistic” that the city would fall in the next two weeks even though Russian reinforcements were being deployed, he said.
“As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions. And then, believe me, the Russian infantry, they will just run,” said Gaidai.
His claims of Ukrainian advances could not immediately be verified. Reuters reached Sievierodonetsk on Thursday and was able to verify that Ukrainians still held part of the city.
June 4 2022 - 09:00
What you need to know right now
Ukraine said it clawed back a chunk of the industrial centre of Sievierodonetsk, appearing to stymie a Russian drive to capture the ruined city, the focus of Moscow’s offensive to take the eastern Donbas region.
• Russia has reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct "assault operations" in Sievierodonetsk, but Russian forces retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut, Ukraine's military said.
• In the southern region of Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.
• Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
• Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor told Reuters.
• Two Reuters journalists were injured and a driver killed on Friday after the vehicle they were in came under fire while heading to Sievierodonetsk.
• Putin denied Russia was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain, saying the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus if sanctions on that country were lifted.
• Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week, a senior Turkish official said.
• The EU blacklisted Russian military commanders who it said led troops involved in atrocities in Ukraine, calling them the "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol.
• Russia accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin shores up its military spending.
• Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was summoning the heads of U.S. media outlets in Moscow on Monday to notify them of tough measures in response to U.S. restrictions against Russian media.
-Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.