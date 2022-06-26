×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Kyiv's biggest battlefield setback for more than a month

26 June 2022 - 06:11 By TImesLIVE
A Ukrainian service member with a dog observes in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022.
A Ukrainian service member with a dog observes in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

June 25 2022 — 06:00

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia after one of war's bloodiest fights

Russian forces fully occupied the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday, both sides said, confirming Kyiv's biggest battlefield setback for more than a month after weeks of some of the war's bloodiest fighting.

Ukraine called its retreat from the city a “tactical withdrawal” to fight from higher ground in Lysychansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river. Pro-Russian separatists said Moscow's forces were now attacking Lysychansk.

The fall of Sievierodonetsk — once home to more than 100,000 people but now a wasteland — was Russia's biggest victory since capturing the port of Mariupol last month. It transforms the battlefield in the east after weeks in which Moscow's huge advantage in firepower had yielded only slow gains.

Russia will now seek to press on and seize more ground on the opposite bank, while Ukraine will hope that the price Moscow paid to capture the ruins of the small city will leave Russia's forces vulnerable to counterattack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in a video address that Ukraine would win back the cities it lost. But acknowledging the war's emotional toll,

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  3. Aaron Motsoaledi condemns 'slavery' at Chinese-owned factory in Ekurhuleni South Africa
  4. Gardee family threatens to 'spill the beans' if police don't act on information ... South Africa
  5. PODCAST | Farmgate: 'the ANC needs to step aside,' says analyst Politics

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'