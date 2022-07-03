Fire extinguished at Norway's Mongstad refinery

A fire that broke out at Equinor's Mongstad oil refinery on Norway's west coast early on Sunday was now extinguished, the company said, affecting the unit producing gasoline.

The fire broke out in a part of the refinery that produces gasoline, Equinor said, adding that the main part of the refinery was still in operation.

“The fire is extinguished,” said a company spokesperson.

Mongstad is Equinor's largest refinery and has a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day.

The wider Mongstad area contains refinery operations, a terminal for crude oil exports as well as other facilities.

Staff had been evacuated, with only company employees dealing with the emergency remaining on site, Equinor said.

“There is no danger to life nor health,” the spokesperson said.

Reuters