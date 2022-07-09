UKRAINE UPDATES | West seeks to unblock Ukraine's grain ports, Putin warns of energy 'catastrophe'

July 09 2022 - 09:21

Blinken meets China's Wang after leading pressure efforts on Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali on Saturday after a G20 ministerial meeting on the Indonesian island where the top US diplomat led efforts to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine.

US officials say Blinken's first face-to-face meeting with Wang since October, which includes a morning session of talks and a working lunch, is aimed at keeping the difficult US relationship with Beijing stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict.

Blinken is expected to repeat warnings to China not to support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine and the two sides will address contentious issues that include Taiwan, China's extensive South China Sea claims, Beijing's moves to expand its influence throughout the Pacific, human rights, and trade tariffs.

Reuters