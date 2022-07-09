West seeks to unblock Ukraine's grain ports, Putin warns of energy 'catastrophe'

Ukraine's Western allies on Friday urged Russia to allow Kyiv to ship grain out to the world as the four-month-old war threatened to bring hunger to countries far away from the battlefields.

Signalling that the Kremlin was in no mood for compromise, President Vladimir Putin said continued use of sanctions against Russia risked causing "catastrophic" energy price rises, while his top diplomat clashed with his Western counterparts at a G20 meeting.

Moscow's envoy to London meanwhile offered little prospect of a pull-back from areas of Ukraine under Moscow's control. Ambassador Andrei Kelin said Russian troops would defeat Ukrainian forces across the eastern Donbas region and were unlikely to withdraw from land across the southern coast.

Sooner or later, he told Reuters, Ukraine would have to decide whether to strike a peace deal with Russia or "continue slipping down this hill" to ruin.

On the Donbas frontlines, Ukrainian officials reported Russian shelling of towns and villages ahead of an anticipated push for more territory, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff urged the West to send more heavy weapons to counter what he called Russia's "scorched earth tactics".

"With a sufficient number of howitzers, SPG and HIMARS (rocket launchers), our soldiers are able to stop and drive the invaders from our land," Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter.