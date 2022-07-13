×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting in UK leadership contest

13 July 2022 - 18:10 By William James
Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt on 67 and Truss on 50.
Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt on 67 and Truss on 50.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as two candidates were eliminated.

Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt on 67 and Truss on 50. Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi and former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated.

Reuters

READ MORE :

Eight hopefuls wanting to be next UK PM face first vote to narrow field

Conservative lawmakers will vote on Wednesday to narrow the field of eight candidates hoping to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and prime ...
News
7 hours ago

New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5 as tax dominates contest

Britain's new prime minister will be announced on September 5, with the first votes to begin eliminating candidates in a crowded and increasingly ...
News
1 day ago

Former UK finance minister Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson after he announced the previous day he would stand ...
News
5 days ago

Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who will replace him?

British defence secretary Ben Wallace, one of the favourites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Saturday he had decided not to run in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  2. As long as the poor are hungry, the rich will never sleep: Kgosientso Ramokgopa News
  3. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa
  4. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  5. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done