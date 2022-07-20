UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran

July 20 2022 - 07:32
China's imports of Russian coal rise 22% due to cheaper cargoes
China's coal imports from Russia rose 22% in June from a month ago despite a decline in its total coal purchases, as traders were drawn to discounted cargoes following western sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
The world's biggest consumer of the fossil fuel brought in 6.12 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.
That compares with 5.01 million tonnes in May and 5.24 million tonnes in June 2021.China has been increasing coal imports from Russia since March, when global coal prices soared to record highs but Russian cargoes were traded at steep discounts as western allies weaned themselves away from doing business with Moscow after Russia attacked Ukraine.
Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine, which the Kremlin has called a "special operation".
Prices for Russian coal with heating value at 6,000 kilocalories stand at around $173-$176 a tonne, compared to more than $400 a tonne for benchmark Newcastle coal.
However, China's appetite for imported coal - even Russian cargoes - has been curbed by lower domestic prices due to Beijing's Covid-19 lockdowns that have driven down demand.
Arrivals of Indonesian coal, mostly cheap and low-quality thermal coal with heating value below 3,800 kcal, were 9.6 million tonnes in June, down from 12.4 million tonnes in May and down 43.5% from a year ago, customs data showed.
China's customs data showed zero coal shipment from Australia in June.Shares of Australian coal miners have jumped after talk of China ending its unofficial ban on imports of Australian coal, in place since October 2020, intensified.
Meanwhile, China's coal exports, mainly anthracite, reached 517,842 tonnes, the highest level since March 2020, as traders sought to profit from widening spreads between domestic and international prices.
Prices of Chinese coal with 5,500 kcal are capped by Beijing at around 1,200 yuan ($177.93) a tonne
Reuters
UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran
Image: President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
July 20 2022 - 10:36
Fidgeting Putin kept waiting for Erdogan ahead of talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for 50 seconds by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of talks in Tehran on Tuesday, prompting Turkish media to draw parallels with Putin making him and other leaders stand by in the past.
The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a Nato alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. A video released by the Turkish presidency showed Putin standing in front of his chair and the nations' two flags, his hands clasped, mouth twitching and his stance shifting before Erdogan appears. Putin then raises his hands to his sides.
"Hello, how are you, good?" Erdogan said as they then smiled at each other and shook hands.
Media reports compared the incident with others of Putin letting world leaders cool their heels in the past, notably in Moscow in 2020 when Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of a meeting.Turkey's T24 website asked in a headline: "Was it revenge?"
– Reuters
July 20 2022 - 10:32
Key bridge in Kherson region 'badly damaged' by Ukraine shelling
Ukrainian shelling badly damaged the crucial Antonivskyi bridge in the Russia-controlled Kherson region of southern Ukraine, Moscow-installed regional authorities said on Wednesday.
The bridge - one of only two crossing points for Russian forces to territory they have occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river in southern Ukraine - has been a key target for Ukrainian forces in recent days, with Kyiv using high-precision U.S.-supplied rockets to try to destroy it.
The Russian-backed head of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, closed the bridge to cargo traffic on Wednesday morning in what he called a "temporary restriction" to allow repair works.Passenger cars were still able to use the bridge, which is more than a kilometre long, Saldo said in an "urgent appeal" published on social media.
Local officials told the RIA news agency that Ukraine hit the bridge at around 4am with 12 shells from the newly arrived High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a US-supplied long-range artillery weapon which Kyiv hopes will turn the tide of the war.
"If the strikes continue, the bridge might collapse," the TASS news agency quoted the deputy head of the Russian-installed administration as saying.Britain's defence ministry described the bridge as a "key vulnerability for Russian forces".
"It is one of only two road crossing points over the Dnipro by which Russia can supply or withdraw its forces in the territory it has occupied west of the river," it said in a daily intelligence briefing.
Territory occupied by Russian forces on the western side of the river include the region's main city, Kherson, home to 280,000 people before Russia's February 24 invasion.
Russia captured the city and most of the surrounding area with little resistance in the early days of the invasion, but Ukrainian officials have in recent weeks talked up a planned counter-offensive, backed by Western-supplied weapons, to retake the territory.
– Reuters
July 20 2022 - 07:32
July 20 2022 - 07:00
Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfil the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.
Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a visit to Iran, said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow's forces invaded in late February.
There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian government to Putin's remarks in the early hours of Wednesday.
Putin, asked about a possible meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal he said had been "practically achieved" in March, without elaborating.
"The final result of course... depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that were reached. Today we see the powers in Kyiv have no such desire."
Negotiations took place in March, with both sides making proposals but without a breakthrough. At the time, Zelenskiy said only a concrete result from the talks could be trusted.
Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday, deepening ties between the two countries who are both under Western sanctions.
During the visit to Iran, Putin also met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, now blockaded by Russia.
Russia was ready to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports by the Black Sea, but also wanted the remaining curbs on Russian grain exports to be removed, said Putin, who was shown by Rossiya state TV answering questions from media at the end of his visit to Iran.
On Tuesday the Russian leader had said not all the issues had been resolved yet on grain shipments, "but the fact that there is movement is already good."
It was Putin's first in-person meeting with a NATO leader since Russian troops invaded and was a pointed message to the West about Russian plans to forge closer strategic ties with Iran, China and India to help offset Western sanctions imposed over the invasion.
Reuters
July 20 2022 - 06:00
Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine.
