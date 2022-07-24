×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

China launches second space station module, Wentian

24 July 2022 - 12:03 By Reuters
A Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying the Wentian lab module for China's space station under construction, takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China, on July 24 2022.
A Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying the Wentian lab module for China's space station under construction, takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China, on July 24 2022.
Image: China Daily via REUTERS

China on Sunday launched the second of three modules to its permanent space station, in one of the final missions needed to complete the orbiting outpost by the end of the year.

A live feed on state broadcaster CCTV showed the 23-tonne Wentian ("Quest for the Heavens”) laboratory module launching on the back of China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 2.22pm from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.

Space agency staff, seen on the live feed observing the progress of the launch from a control room, cheered and applauded when the Wentian separated from the rocket about 10 minutes after the launch.

The launch was “a complete success”, CCTV reported shortly after.

China began constructing the space station in April 2021 with the launch of the Tianhe module, the main living quarters, in the first of 11 crewed and uncrewed missions in the undertaking.

The Wentian lab module, 17.9m long, will be where astronauts can carry out scientific experiments, along with the other lab module yet to be launched: Mengtian ("Dreaming of the Heavens”).

Wentian features an airlock cabin that is to be the main exit-entry point for extravehicular activities when the station is completed.

It will also serve as short-term living quarters for astronauts during crew rotations on the station, designed for long-term accommodation of just three astronauts.

Mengtian is expected to be launched in October and, like Wentian, is to dock with Tianhe, forming a T-shaped structure.

The completion of the structure, about a fifth of the International Space Station (ISS) by mass, is a source of pride among ordinary Chinese people and will cap President Xi Jinping's 10 years as leader of China's ruling Communist Party.

On board the space station are Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong and team mates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe. They are slated to return to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.

READ MORE:

China heightens warning to US over possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan: FT

China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by US House of Representatives speaker ...
News
1 day ago

Heatwaves to hit China from east to west as almanac's 'big heat' day looms

China will suffer the return of more heatwaves over the next 10 days, with high temperatures expected from east to west, meteorologists warned, with ...
News
3 days ago

Incredible Webb telescope images will open universe for SA astronomers

The images released by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) last week have been uniformly praised across the globe, and SA astronomers are now ...
Science
4 days ago

Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group conducted its first successful satellite launch on Wednesday, sending nine into low earth orbit as it builds out ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines