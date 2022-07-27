×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Ukraine buries young soldier who planned to marry

27 July 2022 - 10:38 By Andriy Perun
A relative reacts near a coffin with the body of Ukrainian serviceman Mykola Zabavchuk, who was recently killed in a battle against Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during a funeral ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine on July 26, 2022.
A relative reacts near a coffin with the body of Ukrainian serviceman Mykola Zabavchuk, who was recently killed in a battle against Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during a funeral ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine on July 26, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

Ukrainian soldier Mykola Zabavchuk planned to marry his girlfriend when he next returned home from the war against Russia, but never made it back.

Zabavchuk, who was 25, and two other soldiers were buried in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday after being killed in action.

"He was a very good boyfriend, a sincere one. He loved and took care of me very much. He was very devoted to me and to his friends," his fiancee Oleksandra told Reuters at the funeral.

"Before his departure, he proposed. We planned a wedding after the rotation. It was not destined (to come true)."

At the funeral, a uniformed soldier held a portrait of Zabavchuk, smiling and cradling a dog under his right arm.

"We have a little dog Arei. It is in the picture. I will foster it, take care of it – he wanted this very much. He called it his son, (and) so it is."

Led by one soldier carrying a cross and another holding the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, mourners formed a procession behind Zabavchuk's coffin and those of two other soldiers.

Zabavchuk had planned a career in IT (information technologies) after graduating from Lviv Polytechnic National University. He fought with a territorial defence brigade.

"He volunteered for a ‘military operation’ as they (Russians) call it but which is a war against the Ukrainian nation," said his father, also called Mykola Zabavchuk.

"His callsign was ‘Bilyi’ (‘White’), so everybody called him honest, frank, and decent," he said.

The Kremlin says it is engaged in a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and Western nations say the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Forty-five nations pledge to co-ordinate evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

More than 40 US and European judicial authorities agreed on Thursday to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine, shortly after ...
News
1 week ago

Ukraine and Russia seal grain deal as US pledges more military aid

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease an international food crisis while the US ...
News
4 days ago

West seeks to unblock Ukraine's grain ports, Putin warns of energy 'catastrophe'

Ukraine's Western allies on Friday urged Russia to allow Kyiv to ship grain out to the world as the four-month-old war threatened to bring hunger to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  3. Mboweni: Ramaphosa will protect us from the ‘spook’ haunting SA South Africa
  4. Hello world: Academics Tshilidzi Marwala and Thuli Madonsela land global roles South Africa
  5. ‘I didn’t expect CCTV to show familiar faces’: SuperSpar staff looted and aided ... News

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...