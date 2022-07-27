Ukraine buries young soldier who planned to marry

Ukrainian soldier Mykola Zabavchuk planned to marry his girlfriend when he next returned home from the war against Russia, but never made it back.

Zabavchuk, who was 25, and two other soldiers were buried in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday after being killed in action.

"He was a very good boyfriend, a sincere one. He loved and took care of me very much. He was very devoted to me and to his friends," his fiancee Oleksandra told Reuters at the funeral.

"Before his departure, he proposed. We planned a wedding after the rotation. It was not destined (to come true)."

At the funeral, a uniformed soldier held a portrait of Zabavchuk, smiling and cradling a dog under his right arm.

"We have a little dog Arei. It is in the picture. I will foster it, take care of it – he wanted this very much. He called it his son, (and) so it is."