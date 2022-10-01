World

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant director-general detained by Russian patrol — Energoatom

01 October 2022 - 09:23 By Reuters
A view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Image: Planet Labs PBC via Reuters/ File photo

The director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by a Russian patrol, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Saturday.

Ihor Murashov was detained on his way from Europe's largest nuclear plant to the town of Enerhodar about 4pm (1300 GMT) on Friday, the company said in a statement.

“He was taken out of the car, and with his eyes blindfolded he was driven in an unknown direction,” it said.

Reuters

