Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked after less than six weeks in the job, the BBC reported on Friday, as the government's huge tax cuts sparked financial market turmoil.
Kwarteng is no longer chancellor of the exchequer, the BBC said. The Times newspaper reported earlier that Kwarteng was expected to be sacked.
His dismissal makes Kwarteng Britain's shortest serving chancellor since 1970 as the nation grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.
Reuters
UK finance minister Kwarteng has been sacked — BBC
Image: TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters
