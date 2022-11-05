World

'Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish groups in bid to join Nato'

05 November 2022 - 13:46 By Reuters
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson is due to meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson is due to meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.
Image: Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/Reuters

Sweden's new government will distance itself from the Kurdish YPG militia as it tries to win Turkey's approval to join Nato, Sweden's foreign minister told Swedish Radio on Saturday.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and its political branch PYD are considered by Turkey extensions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched an insurgency against Turkey in 1980 and is regarded as a terrorist group by that country, the US and the EU.

Sweden, with the US and several other Nato countries, has supported the YPG in the fight against Islamic State.

However, Turkey has vowed to block Sweden's application to join Nato if it doesn't stop supporting the militia group.

“There is too close a connection between these organisations and the PKK ... for it to be good for the relationship between us and Turkey,” Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom told the station.

“The primary objective is Sweden's membership in Nato,” he said.

The move comes just days before Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is due to travel to Ankara to try to convince Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to let Sweden join the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland applied to join Nato earlier this year as a direct consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The application has been approved by 28 of Nato's 30 countries. The Nordic countries said this week they were optimistic Hungary would also drop its objections.

READ MORE

US lowering ‘nuclear threshold’ with newer bombs in Europe, says Russia

Russia said on Saturday the accelerated deployment of modernised US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at Nato bases in Europe would lower the “nuclear ...
News
6 days ago

Russia ends call-up for war on Ukraine

Russia said on Friday it had drafted 300,000 people in a month and is ending its call-up of reservists to fight in Ukraine, a divisive move that led ...
News
1 week ago

Russia says West's Ukraine weapons are going onto the black market

Russia said on Thursday that the West's supplies of advanced weapons to Ukraine were finding their way onto the black market and then into the hands ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa