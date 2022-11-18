World

Shell completes maintenance at Nigeria's Bonga deep water vessel

18 November 2022 - 11:02 By Reuters
The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company said in a statement late on Thursday that the maintenance was completed in 22 days, less than the scheduled 30 days.
Shell has completed a scheduled maintenance at its 200,000 barrels-per-day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel in Nigeria, a spokesperson said.

Bonga is typically one of the larger export streams from Nigeria.

“Commissioning and start-up activities are in progress and will culminate in ramp up of oil and gas production in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.

