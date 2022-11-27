World

Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital

27 November 2022 - 20:33 By Reuters
The attackers stormed the Villa Rose hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, with explosives and guns, said Mohammed Abdi, the police officer.
The attackers stormed the Villa Rose hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, with explosives and guns, said Mohammed Abdi, the police officer.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a hotel used by government officials in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a police officer told Reuters on Sunday.

The attackers stormed the Villa Rose hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, with explosives and guns, said Mohammed Abdi, the police officer. It was not immediately clear how many attackers there were, he said.

The state minister for the environment, Adam Aw Hirsi, wrote on Twitter that he was safe after a “terrorist explosion targeted at my residence” at the hotel, where many government officials stay.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

US targets weapons trafficking with sanctions on Islamic State in Somalia

The United States on Tuesday issued sanctions targeting Islamic State in Somalia, designating members of the group and others it accused of being ...
News
3 weeks ago

Car bombs at busy Somalia market intersection killed at least 100, president says

After the first explosion hit the education ministry, the second blasted as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims
World
4 weeks ago

At least 100 people killed in car bombs, says Somalia president

At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  4. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  5. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK