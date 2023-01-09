Montefiore said it was rescheduling all elective procedures and walk-in appointments.
Thousands of New York City nurses strike at two hospitals
Image: Bloomberg
More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals went on strike Monday, saying staffing levels at private sector facilities are inadequate and that pay should be higher.
Nurses say vacancies and understaffing put patients at risk, especially as the city confronts the so-called tripledemic of Covid-19, flu and RSV infections. What constitutes sufficient staffing has been at the heart of disputes between nurses and hospitals for years. Then the pandemic spiked turnover, forcing hospitals to fill gaps with expensive travel nurses and pushing their operating margins negative. Hospitals say the resulting crisis leaves them less room to manoeuvre, an argument the nurses dispute.
“Why wouldn’t you take care of the people who take care of the patients,” said Margaret Halliday, a neurology nurse who’s been in the field for 29 years, seven of them at Mount Sinai. “If you paid nurses better, and you had a better ratio, nurses would stay.”
Hundreds lined Madison Avenue by the entrance to Mount Sinai Medical Centre’s main facility Monday, waving signs like “If nurses are outside, something is wrong inside” as passing cars honked support and a band accompanied strikers chanting “Staff staffing saves lives” and “Mount Sinai, shame on you.”
The campus is only a block away from Central Park, where field tents to treat Covid-19 patients went up during the grim early days of the outbreak when New York had the terrible distinction of being the locus of the pandemic.
Nurses at locations of Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx Montefiore also struck on Monday.
“Despite Montefiore’s offer of a 19.1% compounded wage increase — the same offer agreed to at the wealthiest of our peer institutions — and a commitment to create over 170 new nursing positions, and despite a call from Governor Hochul for arbitration, The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) leadership has decided to walk away from their patients,” the hospital said in a statement.
