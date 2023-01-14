World

Nearly 60,000 people died of Covid-19 in China since December 8: officials

14 January 2023 - 13:17 By Reuters
People wearing protective face shields enter the Beijing Railway Station on January 7, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.
People wearing protective face shields enter the Beijing Railway Station on January 7, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.
Image: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Nearly 60,000 people in China succumbed to Covid-related illnesses between December 8 and January 12, officials in the country said on Saturday. The average age of the deceased was 80.3 years.

Of the 59,938 fatalities, 5,503 were caused by respiratory function failure, while 54,435 resulted from a combination of other diseases and Covid-19 infections, the officials said.

Meanwhile, fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients is declining, one said. 

Nationwide, “the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking in cities and rural areas,” said Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission.

He added that the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 was steadily falling as well. 

READ MORE:

Covid-19 under control in Africa but continent hit by deadly cholera outbreak

New Covid-19 cases and deaths in Africa have risen slightly over the past four weeks but Africa CDC acting director Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma reports ...
News
20 hours ago

WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new Covid variant spreads

Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of ...
News
2 days ago

No booster shots needed for children aged 12 to 17, says health department

The health department says there are no vaccine booster shots for children aged 12 to 17 amid concerns over the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Estranged husband ordered to pay spousal maintenance to escort wife South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...