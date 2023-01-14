Meanwhile, fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients is declining, one said.
Nearly 60,000 people died of Covid-19 in China since December 8: officials
Image: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Nearly 60,000 people in China succumbed to Covid-related illnesses between December 8 and January 12, officials in the country said on Saturday. The average age of the deceased was 80.3 years.
Of the 59,938 fatalities, 5,503 were caused by respiratory function failure, while 54,435 resulted from a combination of other diseases and Covid-19 infections, the officials said.
Meanwhile, fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients is declining, one said.
Nationwide, “the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking in cities and rural areas,” said Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission.
He added that the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 was steadily falling as well.
