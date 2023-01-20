World

Supreme court marshal says she questioned justices about leak

21 January 2023 - 09:49 By Greg Stohr
The justices actively cooperated in this iterative process
The justices actively cooperated in this iterative process
Image: Bloomberg

US Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley said she spoke with each of the nine justices while investigating the leak of a draft opinion overturning abortion rights and concluded she had no leads implicating either them or their spouses.

“The justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine,” she said in a statement issued by the court. “On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the justices to sign sworn affidavits.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  3. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  4. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News
  5. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials