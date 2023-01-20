US Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley said she spoke with each of the nine justices while investigating the leak of a draft opinion overturning abortion rights and concluded she had no leads implicating either them or their spouses.
“The justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine,” she said in a statement issued by the court. “On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the justices to sign sworn affidavits.”
Supreme court marshal says she questioned justices about leak
