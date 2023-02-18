Ukraine latest: Ukrainian front-line appeal for help as global leaders meet

Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut pleaded on Friday for more weapons from the outside world, as Western leaders met in Munich to assess the year-long war shaking Europe.
DIPLOMACY
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the conference it was “obvious” Ukraine would not be the last stop of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, and that it was vital the West did not delay arms deliveries to help repel Russian forces.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appeared to toughen his stance towards Moscow, urging allies to step up military support for Ukraine to help it push back Russia's invasion since now was not the time for dialogue with Moscow.
The Kremlin on Friday accused the US of inciting Ukraine to escalate the war by condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that Washington was now directly involved in the conflict because “crazy people” had dreams of defeating Russia.
The US will directly warn companies against evading US sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday, as Washington seeks to further squeeze Russia's economy.
Russia asked the UN Security Council to seek an independent inquiry into September attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, connecting Russia and Germany, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Friday.
FIGHTING
The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said on Friday.
ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine, setting the stage for talks on a full loan programme that would support Kyiv's economy and its bid to join the EU.
The US sanctions authority has launched an inquiry into Raiffeisen Bank International over its business related to Russia, the Austrian lender said on Friday, increasing scrutiny on the bank that plays a critical role in the Russian economy.
Negotiations will start in a week on extending a UN-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia after its invasion, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.
QUOTES
“He wants us to be dead,” Zelensky told actor Sean Penn hours after Putin's invasion began a year ago, as seen in Penn's film Superpower, which debuted on Friday. “He hates Ukraine. He hates us.”
