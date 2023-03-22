World

WATCH | Fake photos of Donald Trump's 'arrest' go viral

22 March 2023 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE

Fake pictures and videos of former US president Donald Trump being arrested went viral on Tuesday. 

The controversial former statesman said he would be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office ... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A spokesperson for Trump said the former president had not been notified of any arrest. Trump did not provide evidence of leaks from the district attorney's office and did not discuss the possible charges in his post.

“Protest, take our nation back!” said Trump, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 2021 to try to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

READ MORE:

Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money ...
News
2 days ago

Talk of Trump arrest builds sympathy for the former president -NH Gov. Sununu

The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering ...
News
1 day ago

'I'm back': Trump returns to YouTube, Facebook after two-year ban

Former US President Donald Trump posted to YouTube and Facebook on Friday, in a return to the tech platforms he used to power his political rise ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth South Africa
  2. Butchery petrol bombed in Soweto, 57 arrested in national shutdown unrest by 6am South Africa
  3. Mutilated body found of missing Durban graduate who told family she was going ... South Africa
  4. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News
  5. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...