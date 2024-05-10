South Africa

Limpopo shop assistant who bagged R16m Lotto jackpot wants to build her family a huge home

10 May 2024 - 10:09
The winning ticket was purchased through the Capitec banking app, with a R10 wager and the quick pick selection method. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A young Limpopo resident who scooped the R16m Lotto jackpot has always wanted to build her family a huge and beautiful house. 

She has become the latest multimillionaire after matching six numbers in the Lotto draw number 2435 on Saturday, walking away with the jackpot.

Ithuba said she claimed her winnings this week.

She hails from humble beginnings in Limpopo, working as a shop assistant at a fruit and veg retail store. 

“All I have ever wanted to do is build my family a huge, beautiful house. I can finally do that. That is the only big thing I intend to do with this win. I will continue to work at the retail store, I will continue to live my life as I have been. The money will not change the person I am. Only my family and I will know how better our lives have become, thanks to the national lottery,” she said.

Her winning ticket was purchased through the Capitec banking app, with a R10 wager and the quick pick selection method.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed delight at witnessing dreams materialise through the lottery jackpots.

“It is pleasing to see dreams coming true. We convey our best wishes to the winner and her family,” she said.

TimesLIVE

