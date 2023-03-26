World

At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia

26 March 2023 - 16:57 By Tarek Amara
Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.
Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.
Image: 123RF/vampy1

At least 29 migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa died when their two boats sank off the coast of Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, the Tunisian coast guard said on Sunday.

Separately, in the last four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the coast of the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 missing and nine dead, after a significant increase in boats heading towards Italy.

Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

Houssem Jebabli, a senior official in the national guard told Reuters that the Tunisian coast guard had also rescued 11 people off the coast of Mahdia, further north.

The coast guard said it had stopped about 80 boats heading for Italy in the past four days and detained more than 3,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries.

The latest loss of life comes in the midst of a campaign of arrests by the Tunisian authorities of undocumented sub-Saharan Africans.

According to UN data, at least 12,000 migrants who reached Italy this year set sail from Tunisia, compared with 1,300 in the same period of 2022.

According to statistics from the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights, Tunisia's coast guard prevented more than 14,000 migrants setting off in boats during the first three months of this year, compared with 2,900 during the same period last year.

The Italian coast guard said on Thursday it had rescued about 750 migrants in two operations off the southern Italian coast.

Europe risks seeing a huge wave of migrants arriving on its shores from North Africa if financial stability in Tunisia is not safeguarded, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday. Meloni called on the IMF and some countries to help Tunisia quickly to avoid its collapse.

Reuters

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER: How UK government plans to stop migrants arriving by boat?

Britain's government announced plans for a new law on Tuesday to prevent people who enter the country through unofficial routes from claiming asylum ...
News
2 weeks ago

Thirty migrants missing in shipwreck off Libya, charity blames Italy

Thirty people are missing and 17 were rescued in the central Mediterranean on Sunday after the boat in which they were travelling from Libya capsized ...
News
1 week ago

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty people are missing and 17 were rescued in the central Mediterranean on Sunday after the boat in which they were travelling from Libya capsized.
News
1 week ago

More than 1,000 migrants brought ashore in Italy after multiple rescues

More than 1,000 migrants were brought ashore to southern Italy on Saturday after coastguards launched major rescue operations for three boats ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  2. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  4. Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms South Africa
  5. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful